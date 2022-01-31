Thousands of homes are spending another day without power after two storms battered parts of Scotland.

More than 80,000 homes lost supply during Storm Malik on Saturday before Storm Corrie hit 38,000 more on Sunday.

The electricity network in the North East and the Highlands were worst affected by the gusts of up to 90mph.

Power has been restored to many homes but 40,000 were still off grid on Monday morning, half of them related to two faults in Stonehaven and Deeside.

Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN) said they were prioritising the 7,000 customers who have been without supplies since the first storm.