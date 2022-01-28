'The car park is still nearly all empty'

Nichola Bainbridge, a midwife from Broxburn, says there are hundreds of empty spaces in the car park at at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary every day.

Staff working at the hospital have raised safety concerns over the new parking scheme, which means they can only park there if they have a permit.

The 33-year-old said it was "embarrassing" to have a permit when there were so many empty spaces.

NHS Lothian said the scheme was in place because of road safety concerns, and that it was listening to staff's concerns about night-time safety.