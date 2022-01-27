The League Against Cruel Sports has reported a hunt in the Borders to Police Scotland.

The footage, filmed on 22 December, shows a dog chasing a fox over the wall. About 25 seconds later, a fox can be seen in the distance - with a dog in pursuit.

The charity said it would be up to the courts to decide whether the hunt was illegal.

The Buccleuch Hunt said it operated within the law at all times and described the allegations as "spurious" and "politically-motivated".

Police Scotland told the BBC it was aware of a complaint related to fox hunting near Kelso.

A spokesperson said officers were waiting for further details and inquiries would be carried out to establish the full circumstances.