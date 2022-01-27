“Millions of people were killed by the Nazis. These things did happen. It is many, many years ago, and things become less obvious, but it is imperative to not forget that.”

The words of Henry Wuga, a 97-year-old Jewish man who lives in Glasgow, as the country marks Holocaust Memorial Day.

Henry was born and grew up in Germany and was a boy when Adolf Hitler and the Nazis came to power in 1933.

He was one of the lucky ones. His mother managed to secure him a place on the Kindertransport to the UK, and he was in Glasgow by the time the second world war began.

Here, he describes his experiences of anti-Semitism as a child and why we should never forget the Holocaust.