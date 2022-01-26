The prime minister has been accused of "body shaming" the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford during a Commons clash over the Downing Street parties.

In an exchange during Prime Minister's Questions, Boris Johnson appeared to allude to Mr Blackford's weight.

While urging Mr Johnson to quit, Mr Blackford said: "The impending National Insurance tax hike hangs like a guillotine while they eat cake."

In response, the PM said: "I don't know who has been eating more cake."