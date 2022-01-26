A message in a bottle sent by a young girl in Aberdeenshire has been found in Norway 25 years later.

Joanna Buchan was eight when the bottle was dropped from a fishing boat off Peterhead in 1996 for a school project.

It was found 800 miles (1,287km) away at Gasvaer in northern Norway by Elena Andreassen Haga, who tracked Joanna down on social media.

The schoolgirl's letter reveals a love of sweets but a dislike of the opposite sex. "By the way I hate boys," it ends.