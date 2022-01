The first minister has said an improving Covid situation means staff can begin a phased return to the office from next Monday.

In her latest pandemic briefing, Nicola Sturgeon said the move was made possible due to a "significant" fall in Covid-19 cases.

But she warned that a "mass return" to offices overnight could run the risk of pushing infection levels up again and there would be a shift from a stay at home message to one of "hybrid working".