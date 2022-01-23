A Viking torch-lit parade has been held in Glasgow to mark Celtic Connections.

The march celebrates the history of Shetland, which is featured at this year’s hybrid music festival. Two specially-commissioned shows are being staged to highlight the islands' "unique cultural history and identity".

The festival began this week in Glasgow and will run until 6 February. Performances will now be shown online with some screened to smaller audiences at Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall.

A small number of larger-scale shows have been rescheduled until later in the year after shows had to be cancelled due to Covid restrictions on crowds.

Last year's Celtic Connections was also forced to go online due to the pandemic.

Footage courtesy of Celtic Connections/Studio27 Productions