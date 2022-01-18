Singer-songwriter KT Tunstall has told the BBC she is currently writing a musical.

The Suddenly I See singer told BBC Scotland’s Art Correspondent Pauline McLean that she has been collaborating on a project that involves comedian, actor and TV host Craig Ferguson.

The musical will be an adaptation of the 2000 film Saving Grace, which starred Ferguson and Brenda Blethyn, and Tunstall - who now lives in the USA - has revealed she would love for the show to eventually be performed at the Edinburgh Festival.