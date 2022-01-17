Nova Cox on living independently with family close by

Nova Cox who has autism and learning disabilities speaks with her sister Sarah about why she likes living independently - but not too far from family.

For much of the pandemic Nova, 44, received specialist support at a placement in Liverpool - many miles from her loved ones in Scotland.

The family fought to have Nova live nearer to them and now she is back in her own flat with carers on hand.

Enable Scotland has highlighted the issues of out-of-area care for people with learning disabilities. The charity is calling for "urgent change to uphold the human rights of all adults with learning disabilities in Scotland to live in the community of their choice by 2023".