“There’s nowhere left to visit in Glasgow – I’ve been literally everywhere”, says high school teacher Michael Shanks.

After almost two years, he has just finished an ambitious challenge to run every street and lane in his home city of Glasgow - more than 6,000 of them in total.

He started the mammoth task as a way to make the most of the limited exercise hours during the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

Michael has documented his adventures along the way, gathering photographs of everything from street signs to subway stations to graffiti art.

Video by Morgan Spence