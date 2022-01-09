Scotland's health secretary has said the Scottish government is "not contemplating" reducing the self-isolation period for people infected with coronavirus.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Humza Yousaf said he is not considering cutting the isolation time from seven days to five, having just made the change from 10 to seven days.

"I think it would be sensible to see the impact," he said.

Earlier, the UK Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said cutting the isolation period to five days would "certainly help" and that the government would keep any plans under review.