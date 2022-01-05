People who test positive for coronavirus in Scotland will be allowed to exit self-isolation after seven days if they have no fever and record two negative lateral flow tests.

The move brings Scotland into line with England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Household contacts of people with the virus will be allowed to take tests rather than going into quarantine, so long as they have had a booster shot.

In a statement to MSPs, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that no other changes would be made to Scotland's pandemic restrictions for at least another week.