Leitch: Booster is the best present you can give

Enough coronavirus booster jab appointments have been booked to reach the Scottish government's target of 80% of the adult population by the new year, health officials have said.

National clinical director Prof Jason Leitch said about 72% of adults in Scotland had received their booster shot before Christmas Eve.

Discussing the government's "get boosted by the bells" target on the BBC's Breakfast programme, he said: "We're at 72-point something before Christmas Eve.

"We've got appointments to get to 80%.

"What we need now is that final push to get people to come to fill those appointments."

He added: "That honestly is the best present you could give to any of your relatives, to get yourself protected so that you then protect others."