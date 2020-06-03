Just like humans, sick and injured dogs may be in need of a vital blood transfusion.

The Pet Blood Bank runs a blood donation service for dogs, helping to top up supplies that vets can access in emergencies.

Operating like a human blood bank, fit and healthy dogs between the age of one and eight can donate several times a year.

Each unit of blood can help save up to four other canines, often meaning the difference between life and death for seriously ill patients.

The BBC visited a donation session in Dunfermline to meet two veteran donors, Fender and Sherbert.

Video by Morgan Spence.