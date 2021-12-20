BBC News

Scottish Power debt team filmed raiding wrong home

A man has described how Scottish Power debt enforcement teams broke in to his daughter’s Glasgow flat seeking payment for debts she did not owe.

The woman was on holiday at the time and was not a Scottish Power customer.

Doorbell video footage shows two uniformed men tampering with locks before going into the flat and identifying themselves as Scottish Power representatives.

The energy firm has admitted the error, apologised and offered compensation.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Scotland