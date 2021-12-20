BBC News

Energy firm debt collectors enter wrong customer's home

BBC Reporting Scotland has obtained footage showing debt collectors working for Scottish Power breaking into the flat of someone who has never been a customer.

Scottish Power has admitted the error, apologised and offered compensation.

It is the latest of in a series of allegations of heavy handed debt collection tactics by representatives of the energy firm.

The UK energy regulator Ofgem has opened discussions with Scottish Power over the reports.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Scotland