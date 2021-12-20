Scotland is "nowhere near" the peak of the Omicron wave, with cases likely to double or treble in coming days, the national clinical director has said.

Jason Leitch told BBC Radio Scotland's Lunchtime Live programme that models suggested a late January or early February peak and a sharp rise in deaths and hospital admissions.

But Prof Leitch said Scotland was not "powerless" and could fight to reduce or delay the peak.

A return to stricter lockdown measure was also not "inevitable", he added.