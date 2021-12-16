'My friends are learning to sign with me'

Strictly Come Dancing's Rose Ayling-Ellis has helped shine the spotlight on sign language users like Phoebe.

The first-year pupil at a school in Gourock, Inverclyde, is profoundly deaf and, like Rose, is learning to dance.

Phoebe's teacher says Strictly has increased interest in the school's deaf unit and that Rose has been a great deaf role model.

The signing club also involves Phoebe's friends, who have come along to learn British Sign Language (BSL) so they can all chat together.