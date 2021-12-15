Jim and Anne Smillie run Corrie Mains Farm at Mauchline in East Ayrshire which shares a border with Dumfries and Galloway where outbreaks of avian flu have been recorded.

They own 20,000 free-range hens that have had to be shut away and are not allowed out on their paddock due to restrictions.

Mr Smillie said the impact if his birds caught avian flu would be huge.

"It's total devastation for us as a business, we couldn't produce eggs anymore," he said.