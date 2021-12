The SNP retained control of Moray Council after a tied vote on its administration went to the cutting of playing cards.

The Conservatives and Moray Alliance Group (MAG) had said the SNP group was too small to remain in charge after the resignation of a councillor.

A vote on a proposed change was tied at 12 each, with one abstention.

The Tories then drew a seven at the special meeting, but the SNP drew a jack to retain control of the council.

