Public health expert Professor Linda Bauld says coronavirus restrictions over the festive period are "possible" but she hopes this Christmas "won't be a repeat of last year".

Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme, the University of Edinburgh professor said the Omicron variant means further changes to restrictions could be announced next week.

She said Scotland is experiencing a "tricky time" in the pandemic, but that changes to Scotland's self-isolation rules announced on Friday will help to reduce chains of transmission.

In a televised briefing on Friday, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned of a "tsunami" of Omicron cases in the coming weeks.