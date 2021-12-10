Scotland is facing a "tsunami" of Omicron cases, with the variant likely to replace Delta as the dominant form of the virus within days, Nicola Sturgeon has warned.

The first minister said the 110 cases that have been recorded in the country are only the "tip of the iceberg".

She warned that a new wave of the pandemic was about to begin.

Ms Sturgeon said that, from Saturday, all household contacts of any coronavirus cases should isolate for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status and even if they initially get a negative PCR test.

Non-household contacts can leave isolation if they have had a negative PCR test and have had two vaccine doses.