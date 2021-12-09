Game on for Scottish esports boom

The gaming community has a bright future in Scotland as the world of esports continues to grow and grow.

The Scottish Esports League provides a focus for thousands of people involved in online gaming and Dundee could soon have its own global esports arena.

Northern Lights Arena Europe have set their sights on Dundee with plans for a £60m "state-of-the-art" 4,000-seater gaming arena.

And as well as connecting people, the esports is opening opportunities to work in one of the largest entertainment sectors in the world.

Filmed and produced by Olalekan James Ajala.