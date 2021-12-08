Scotland's Finance Secretary Kate Forbes says she faces "very difficult choices" in drawing up Holyrood's budget, with Covid-19 still posing "acute" problems.

She told BBC Scotland: "Covid is still with us - we all know that Covid is having an impact on our NHS, our transport system and our justice system. We also know that inflation and the cost of living crisis is affecting families and businesses.

"So the needs are acute, and the budget position right now means it makes for very challenging choices.

"We have chosen to prioritise three very important things - tackling child poverty, the transition to net zero and helping businesses to recover."