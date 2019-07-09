A kilted Scot and his dog have trekked the width of Canada from the Pacific to the Atlantic in an effort to help rewild the Scottish Highlands.

Michael Yellowlees from Dunkeld and his Alaskan husky Luna set off on the 5,000-mile journey in March.

Equipped with an acoustic guitar and a handcart, the pair have raised thousands of pounds for Moray-based rewilding charity Trees for Life.

The money will go towards planting trees and restoring the natural habitats of the ancient Caledonian Forest, which once stretched across Scotland.

Footage courtesy: Michael & Luna - A Rewilding Journey

Video by Morgan Spence