Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team battle weather to help injured walker
Rescuers have battled heavy snow to stretcher an injured climber from a Highland mountain, amid warnings of avalanches in the area.
The man suffered a leg injury in an avalanche in the Cairngorms on Saturday.
Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team said the climber was able to "self rescue" to the floor of Coire an t-Sneachda, where he met rescuers.
A video shows them dragging his stretcher to safety in deep snow.
They took him to a nearby ski area.
Cairngorm MRT said the man suffered a lower leg injury and is now recovering in hospital.
- Footage credit - Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team