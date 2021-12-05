Former Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman has told the BBC the time is right to make assisted dying legal.

Ms Freeman, who stepped down as an SNP MSP and minister at May's Holyrood election, said she backed the draft bill from Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur.

It aims to introduce the right to an assisted death for terminally ill, mentally competent adults.

Ms Freeman said she thought the majority of Scottish people supported the move, with adequate safeguards.

Current health secretary Humza Yousaf was asked about the issue on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show and said he was "not persuaded" of the case to legalise assisted suicide.

Ms Freeman was speaking to The Sunday Show presenter Fiona Stalker.