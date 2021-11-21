Douglas Ross: 'Where is the evidence vaccine passports work?'
The leader of the Scottish Conservatives says businesses need to know what is happening with vaccine passports.
The Scottish government has indicated that vaccine checks could be expanded beyond nightclubs and larger events.
Speaking to BBC Scotland's Sunday Show, Douglas Ross asked what evidence there was that vaccine passports actually worked.
And he said that as shops and hospitality heads into the busy festive period they need to know which businesses might be affected by a wider roll-out.