Aqua aerobics teacher back giving classes aged 92

A 92-year-old water aerobics instructor has returned to teaching classes poolside after the easing of Covid restrictions.

Margaret Main takes the aqua aerobics classes for the over-50s every week at Renfrew Baths.

Margaret is still coaching but having to do it from a seat on the side of the pool because she's had a few bad falls recently.

But Margaret believes exercise is key to a healthy, happy life, along with porridge, water and the odd wee tipple.