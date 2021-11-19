People from across the world of football have attended a memorial service for Rangers legend Walter Smith at Glasgow Cathedral.

Sir Alex Ferguson, Ally McCoist, Frank Lampard and former Scotland managers Craig Brown, Gordon Strachan and Craig Levein were among those seen arriving at the service.

Smith passed away last month aged 73.

He led Rangers to 21 major trophies across two spells at Ibrox.

A private family funeral took place earlier this month.