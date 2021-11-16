The proposed Cambo oil field off Shetland "should not get the green light", Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The first minister had previously called for the controversial new development to be reassessed, but had stopped short of opposing it outright.

However she has now told MSPs that "the presumption would be that Cambo could not and should not pass any rigorous climate assessment".

The decision on whether drilling should be allowed sits with UK authorities.

The UK government has said an environmental impact assessment will be carried out first, although Scottish Secretary Alister Jack recently said the new field should "100%" get the go-ahead.