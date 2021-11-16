Scotland's vaccine passport scheme could be rolled out to cinemas, theatres and more hospitality venues from 6 December, the first minister has confirmed.

Nicola Sturgeon said a final decision would not be taken until 23 November, once ministers have taken account of the "most up to date data".

But she told Holyrood that the rules may need to be tightened to get through winter without a new coronavirus lockdown.

Ms Sturgeon said the government was also considering whether a negative test result could be provided instead of proof of vaccination, as happens in most other countries that have introduced vaccine passports.