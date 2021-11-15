Greta Thunberg says the outcome of COP26 is a disappointment as there is still no guarantee the planet's temperature rise will be limited to 1.5C.

The climate campaigner told BBC Scotland: "They even succeeded in watering down the blah, blah, blah which is quite an achievement."

Speaking from Sweden, she said some "small steps forward" may have been made but the Glasgow Climate Pact was very vague and open to differing interpretations.