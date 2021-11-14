People around Scotland have paused to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Thousands fell silent for two minutes of sombre reflection at 11:00 on Remembrance Sunday.

In Edinburgh, hundreds of people gathered for the service of remembrance outside the city chambers on the Royal Mile.

Similar events took place around the country after they were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic last year.

It came on the 100th anniversary of the poppy as a national symbol of remembrance.