People across Scotland have fallen silent to commemorate those who have died in military conflicts.

A two-minute silence is held every year on 11 November at 11:00 GMT to mark the end of World War One in 1918.

The silence is held then because the end of hostilities between Germany and the Allies was declared "on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month".

Wreaths were laid at war memorials across the country and at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow politicians and delegates, including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and other devolved leaders, joined commemorations.