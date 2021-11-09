Crowds gathered to greet Barack Obama as he visited the University of Strathclyde for talks with COP26 youth leaders.

The Obama Foundation roundtable on Monday evening discussed how the current generation can lead the fight against climate change.

Leaving the event, the former US president urged onlookers to "get active".

Prof Sir Jim McDonald, the university principal, said that the visit by such a "global champion of social progress and equality" was an honour for the entire Strathclyde community.