You’ve probably heard of wind energy, you’ve probably heard of solar energy, but have you ever heard of dance energy?

Glasgow nightclub SWG3 is set to trial technology that captures body heat from dancers to create renewable energy to heat up or to cool down the venue.

Long after the party is over, this energy can be stored until it is needed again.

The system, which has been called BODYHEAT, is due to be installed by 2022 and will save approximately 70 tonnes of CO2 per year.