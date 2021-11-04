BBC Young Reporter Sofia looks into the impact of less frequent snowfalls on the hills in the Highlands of Scotland.

It comes as the UK's longest lasting patch of snow has just disappeared for "only the eighth time in 300 years".

Sofia has been talking to people around Aviemore in the Cairngorms to gauge their concerns about having less snow and fewer snow days and about what it means for the planet.

