The Loch Ness Monster has been taken away by police close to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The 8m-long inflatable Nessie was part of a protest being held by the Jubilee Debt Campaign, who were trying to launch the famous monster.

Heidi Chow, from the campaign group, said they were highlighting the problems which debt in the global south present in efforts to tackle climate change.

The area around the COP26 site, on the banks of Glasgow's River Clyde, is under strict security arrangements, which includes the waterways of the river itself.

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.