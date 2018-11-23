COP26 planespotters: 'It's like Christmas come early'
With world leaders and delegates in Glasgow for COP26, Scotland's airports have been filling up with planes from across the globe.
Aviation enthusiasts at Prestwick and Glasgow airports told the BBC that the conference was a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity to spot aircraft not normally seen in Scotland.
Military and civilian planes from Africa, the Middle East and South America were among those that touched down ahead of the start of the summit.
Video by Morgan Spence