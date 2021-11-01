Greta Thunberg has told a rally in Glasgow that change will not come from politicians attending the COP26 climate change summit.

Speaking at a rally in Festival Park in Govan, the teenage climate activist said world leaders were "pretending to take our future seriously".

Addressing the crowd, she said: "Change is not going to come from inside there [COP26], that is not leadership".

