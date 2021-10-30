A fleet of 22 electric buses will be operating during the COP26, shuttling delegates between Glasgow city centre and the climate conference venue.

The zero emission vehicles are operated by First Bus and have a range of up to 160 miles on a full charge.

The firm are transforming their Caledonia depot in the city into the country's largest electric vehicle charging hub. By 2023, 150 of the electric buses are due to be in service across Glasgow.

Jimmy Lillis has driven buses since the 1970s. Speaking to the BBC, he recalled: “Years ago you went into some of the depots in the morning and it was full of fumes. You could hardly see in front of you".

"Now, there's no diesel and no petrol. It's excellent."