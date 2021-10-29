Nicola Sturgeon has urged any climate protesters in Glasgow to show consideration to the city.

The first minister was giving a briefing as the COP26 summit gears up to begin this weekend.

Ms Sturgeon urged protesters to respect Glasgow and the emergency services.

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.