Karen Donaldson said she wanted to play her part by being a volunteer at the UN climate conference in Glasgow.

It is the second time she has volunteered at a big event in her home city - the first being in 2014 when the Commonwealth Games was held.

She told the BBC: "This is something different - especially when it is happening in my home city. I am Glasgow born and bred, so I like to know what is going on and just to be part of it.