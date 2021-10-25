Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland's industrial past is a source of pride, but it should also be a "real cause for reflection" in light of the climate crisis.

During a speech in Glasgow, the country's first minister said: "For a very, very long time we have enjoyed all of the material benefits of carbon emissions that are causing climate change.

"We have benefited much more than those countries that are facing and experiencing the worst impacts of the climate crisis."

She added that Scotland was leading by example through its climate justice fund which was helping to "address loss and damage" in less developed countries.