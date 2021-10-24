Scotland's health secretary says there is "absolutely a risk" of Covid cases rising after the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

Humza Yousaf said that he expects to see a spike in cases after 25,000 delegates descend on the city for the major climate change conference.

Speaking to BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show, Mr Yousaf said: "Of course we would expect there to be positive cases linked to COP but we are also very, very assured by the protocols we have got in place to be able to isolate those cases as best as we possibly can."

He added that the Scottish government was not currently considering imposing more restrictions.