Disruption is expected in Glasgow over the weekend as the first major road closures for COP26 climate change conference take effect.

Closures began on Saturday night and will last until Monday 15 November. The Clyde Arc and part of the Clydeside Expressway shut from 21:00, while Finnieston Street will only allow local access on Sunday.

The conference is expected to draw 25,000 delegates from around the world and runs from 31 October to 12 November.

Some days are expected to be busier than others, with the biggest disruption expected on Saturday 6 November which has been designated as the Global Day For Climate Justice.