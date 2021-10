On board footage has captured the moment a safety harness saved a crewman as his fishing boat was hit by a massive wave.

The fierce swell smashed into the Reliance III west of Orkney on Wednesday night, engulfing a fisherman on the deck and knocking him off his feet.

Skipper John Clark said he was certain the right safety equipment - a personal floatation device and a harness - had been a life saver for the crewman.