The first of two large ships that will provide accommodation for the COP26 climate change conference has arrived in Scotland.

The Latvian-flagged MS Romantika has berthed at King George V Dock, next to Braehead Shopping Centre in Renfrew.

A second vessel, the MS Silja Europa, will arrive from Estonia in the coming days.

Up to 25,000 government representatives, media and campaigners from around the world are expected to be in Glasgow for the conference.

Those staying on the ship will be able to take shuttle buses between the dock and the summit venue at the Scottish Event Campus.